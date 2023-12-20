WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A secret Santa of sorts, started a holiday tradition that’s brightening the spirits of more than 100 patients at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

A former patient, who wants to remain anonymous, says she came to Gaylord Hospital last year after a sudden illness robbed her of her mobility.

She tells News 8 her spirits were low at that time, knowing she would spend part of the holiday season away from family and friends.

A small Christmas tree in her hospital room brought her joy and she says she wanted to share “that special feeling with as many patients as possible.”

With the support of friends and family, they purchased 30 mini pre-lit Christmas trees for patients. Amazon in North Haven then stepped in donating additional trees.

But this year, the mission was even bigger, with Amazon providing Christmas trees to every patient: 140 to be exact this week.

“Just to see the smiles on people’s faces is amazing and some folks who wouldn’t have a tree otherwise they are able to have it in their room here or take it home with them,” said Kevin Wicks, the general manager of Amazon in North Haven.

A tree means everything to patients like Jan Primini, who underwent emergency surgery for a mass on her brain last month and is recovering at Gaylord Hospital.

“This little tree is going to make me happy this year. I’m going home Thursday, but I won’t be able to climb in my attic and decorate the house. This is going to be my Christmas tree and it means so much that they thought to do this,” Primini said.

Patient Edward Brimm is set to go home this Saturday, a true Christmas gift.

He says receiving a donated tree is a beautiful thing that brings him joy; “I’m a very positive person and I love life and the Christmas season is the best way to meet new people and enjoy and make memories.”

Each tree included this note from the former patient.