BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An estimated 1,400 of runners from 22 states will participate in Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving 5K and Kids Run at Walsh Intermediate School.

The event includes a 5K run andWalk and ½ mile kids fun run. The flat and fast 5K starts at the school, goes through the town’s scenic Route 146 and Pine Orchard Golf Course and ends at the school.

Race day packet pick-up will be held in the school gym starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The kids race kicks off at 9 a.m. with the 5K following at 9:10 a.m.

After the race, participants can enjoy music, refreshments, clam chowder and a wide variety of food.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Branford, BC2 Community Complex and the Soundview Family YMCA.