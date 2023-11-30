WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An FBI investigation led to the arrest of 15 people allegedly connected to a drug trafficking ring in Waterbury, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The 15 are facing federal charges linked to dealing cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, according to a joint statement between United States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, the FBI and the Waterbury Police Department

“The culmination of this investigation has addressed many issues tied to drug activity and violence in our City,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. “We are grateful for our partnerships with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The continued support we receive from our federal partners makes our community safer.”

The ring was led by Angel Quiros and Daniel Diaz-Rivera, and centered on William Street and Maple Avenue, according to authorities.

The following have been charged:

Angel Quiros, aka “Papa John,” 34, of Waterbury

Daniel Diaz-Rivera, a.k.a. “Danny,” “Lupin,” “Lupito,” and “L,” 31, of Waterbury

Luis Munoz, aka “P.R.” and “Puerto Rico,” 39, of Waterbury

Luis Cruz, aka “Fat Boy” and “Goldo,” 26, of Waterbury

Ricardo Verdejo, aka “Ricky,” 25, of Waterbury

Jose Rincon, aka “Mexico,” 42, of Prospect

Jesus Maldonado, aka “Zeus,” 34, of Waterbury

Carmelo Cancel, aka “Bebe,” 30, of Waterbury

Willie Redd, 42, of Naugatuck

Tommy Figueroa, aka “Coco,” 30, of Waterbury

Jose Delrosario-Canela, aka “Domi,” 38, of Waterbury

Michelle Morales-Rios, 31, of New Britain

Ambar Morales-Rivera, aka “Gorda,” 34, of Waterbury

Neysa Vazquez-Ferrer, 33, of Waterbury

Oscar Pena-Crespo, aka “Boti,” 28, of Waterbury

During the investigation, law enforcement seized about 700 grams of crack cocaine, more than 900 vials of crack, 200 grams of loose fentanyl, 1,600 dose bags of fentanyl/heroin, two stolen guns and more than $39,000 in cash.