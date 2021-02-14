Around 150 couples renew their wedding vows at Waterbury church on Valentine’s Day

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of couples picked Valentine’s Day to do something special: renew their wedding vows.

Community couples headed to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception across from the Waterbury Green Sunday to celebrate not only Valentine’s Day but World Marriage Day.

Father Jim Sullivan, the pastor at Basilica of the Immaculate Conception explained, “Today, of course, is Valentine’s Day, and it’s also World Marriage Day, promoted by Pope John Paul II in 1994, throughout the world. So we just thought, because it happened to land on Valentine’s Day this year, we would have an added celebration, a renewal of vows at all our masses. We have six weekend masses.”

Joseph and Genevieve Bielanos were among the couples that renewed their vows showed us a photo they brought for the occasion: “This picture was taken when we were probably three-years-old. That’s Genevieve and Joseph, when we were, like, 3…Our mothers were girlfriends, and so we’ve had a lifelong relationship.”

Father Sullivan told News 8 about 150 couples renewed their vows during Sunday’s event.

