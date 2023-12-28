NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward in conjunction with the Water-Oak Crime Stoppers for information on an assault and robbery that occurred over the summer.

Naugatuck police said a robbery occurred just before 6 p.m. on June 6 at 53 Conrad Street at Oak Terrace.

According to police, multiple suspects entered a home and violently assaulted a senior man. The victim was injured and also had his personal property stolen.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to come forward.

People with tips on the investigation can call the Naugatuck Police Department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010 or Water-Oak Crime Stoppers at 860-945-9940.