ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old from Ansonia faces multiple charges, including felony murder, for his alleged involvement in an April 2022 homicide.

The teenager was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals in Stratford on charges of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery first degree, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Monteral Crews, 17, shot and killed 20-year-old Johnny Class, of Stratford, on Hubbell Avenue in Ansonia on April 5, 2022, during a drug deal.

The 16-year-old is being held on a $1.25 million bond. Authorities said they are withholding the teen’s identity until the case is transferred to Milford Superior Court.

Police said this marks the third arrest in the homicide investigation.