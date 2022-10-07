HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home.

The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of shots being fired. The investigation revealed that a shooting had occurred between multiple people, police said.

While investigating, officers discovered that a woman was caught in the crossfire and was shot in her home on Butler Street at the time of the shooting. A bullet went flying through the walls of her house and wounded her in the shoulder.

Officers believe she was not an intended target in that shooting and stated that the injuries she suffered were non-life-threatening.

Police said that the teen has been charged with a criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

They have not commented on how specifically the teen may have been connected to the shooting.

Hamden police are still actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Bunnell at (203) 230-4045 or email jbunnell@hamdenpd.com.

Any information provided can remain completely confidential, according to officials.