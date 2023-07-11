MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old in juvenile detention for unrelated charges was served with an arrest warrant on Monday for his alleged role in a May shooting in Meriden, according to police.

The teen, who has not been named by police, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt at assault, along with one count each of carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, payment card theft and illegal use of a payment card.

The charges date to a shooting on May 25 in the 100 block of Veteran Street, according to police.

Three days later, a vehicle that had been stolen in Cheshire was found in Meriden. Police said it was the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Two days later, two juveniles were arrested near the scene of where the vehicle was found. They were arrested on unrelated charges, according to police. Officials have not elaborated on what those charges are, but noted that one of the juveniles had the key to the stolen vehicle.

Monday, police served an arrest warrant for the May shooting to one of the juveniles that had been arrested, according to officers.