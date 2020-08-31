16-year-old North Haven boy scout builds outdoor classroom for New Haven high school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven boy scout is turning his Eagle Scout Project into an outdoor classroom.

Zachary McCarthy, 16, is a rising junior at North Haven High School. Sunday he began building 10 picnic tables for Common Ground High School in New Haven.

His project will support Common Ground’s outdoor classroom initiative. Zachary says for over a decade he’s been a part of the high school’s summer program where they experience the outdoors. He says it’s a program he’s grown to love.

Zachary told News 8 Sunday, “Picnic tables are very important for this high school because this is a very outdoors high school. Due to COVID-19 a lot of people have had to change what they do for learning and practice social distance learning and with these picnic tables the kids at this school that rely so much on outdoor learning will be able to learn outdoors in a safe social distance environment.”

All of the wood for the tables was purchases through a GoFundMe page. The tables were assembled, sanded, and stained with the help of Zachary’s family and friends.

