NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred on Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

After police and emergency officials arrived at the scene the 16-year-old was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the boy had been playing basketball in the area of Reed and Shelton streets prior to the fatal shooting.

New Haven police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Callers can remain anonymous at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

