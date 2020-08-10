 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

17-month-old girl in critical condition after drug overdose in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new-haven_police-cruiser-03_1523901570740.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 17-month-old girl is in critical condition Monday after ingesting adult medication at a New Haven home on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:40 p.m., officers and rescue crews responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive child at a home on Norton Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the child had likely ingested adult medication.

The child was then taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital where she remains in extremely critical condition in pediatric intensive care.

SVU detectives responded to the hospital and to the child’s home. The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified and a DCF investigator and NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives also responded to the home.

The investigation into the child’s overdose remains active at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Power outage in Middlebury causes severe problems for people with special needs, medical issues

News /

Meriden residents still dealing with downed tree, live wires blocking their street

News /

Madison restaurant provides meals for hundreds of Eversource workers tasked with restoring power after Isaias

News /

New Haven Police investigate shooting of 22-year-old man on Eddy Street

News /

Gateway Community College distributes diplomas to graduates Saturday

News /

East Haven man with cancer holds out hope as United Illuminating gets to work with national guard

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss