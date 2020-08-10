17-month-old girl in critical condition after drug overdose in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 17-month-old girl is in critical condition Monday after ingesting adult medication at a New Haven home on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:40 p.m., officers and rescue crews responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive child at a home on Norton Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the child had likely ingested adult medication.

The child was then taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital where she remains in extremely critical condition in pediatric intensive care.

SVU detectives responded to the hospital and to the child’s home. The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified and a DCF investigator and NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives also responded to the home.

The investigation into the child’s overdose remains active at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.