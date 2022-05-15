SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old dead and three others injured after a fight on Laurel Glen Drive Saturday night.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. emergency crews responded to Laurel Glen Drive on a report of a fight and a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located numerous teenagers outside of a residence. Police say that four stabbing victims were located and sent to the hospital.

Police say one of the victims was a 17-year-old male who was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation with assistance from the patrol division and the Milford States Attorney’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone with any information or videos of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.