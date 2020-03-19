17-year-old injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that involves a 17-year-old victim.

According to officers, police responded to the area of Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street for a report of gunfire at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was located at her residence on Bouchet Lane.

Police say the 17-year-old told officers she was inside a bedroom when the bullet came through the wall and struck her. She suffered non-life threatening graze wound to her arm. She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was discharged Thursday morning.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.