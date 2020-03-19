1  of  2
Breaking News
First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus Farmington lab to begin providing coronavirus testing for CT residents
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert
Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.

17-year-old injured in New Haven shooting

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that involves a 17-year-old victim.

According to officers, police responded to the area of Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street for a report of gunfire at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was located at her residence on Bouchet Lane.

Police say the 17-year-old told officers she was inside a bedroom when the bullet came through the wall and struck her. She suffered non-life threatening graze wound to her arm. She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was discharged Thursday morning.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus"

New Haven cocktail party in the time of coronavirus social-distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven cocktail party in the time of coronavirus social-distancing"

Salon in Branford feeling the squeeze after state urges businesses to shut down to mitigate coronavirus spread

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon in Branford feeling the squeeze after state urges businesses to shut down to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Mayor Elicker announces plan to help homeless in New Haven during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker announces plan to help homeless in New Haven during coronavirus outbreak"

Coronavirus Update 03 18 20: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Update 03 18 20: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker"

Ranger at Meigs Point Nature Center hosts FB Lives to teach children stuck home because of coronavirus about animals, nature

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger at Meigs Point Nature Center hosts FB Lives to teach children stuck home because of coronavirus about animals, nature"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss