WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was shot on Monday night in Waterbury, according to the Waterbury Fire Department.

Officials said the shooting occurred near Blue Trail Drive and Newport Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

A second shots-fired incident was also reported on Monday night on West Liberty Street in Waterbury.

Police said the shots fired incident on West Liberty Street led to a car crash. No one was shot, according to police.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

A man who was rear-ended in the crash said his dog jumped out of his vehicle during the commotion. The black lab, named Louise, is still missing.

There is no word on whether the two scenes are connected.

No further information was immediately available.