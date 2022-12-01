WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police.

The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a complaint that shots had been fired at 1308 East Main St. While police found evidence that shots had been fired, no one was found.

Officers are now investigating to see if the two incidents are connected, according to Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.