NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed on Sunday evening.

Police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot on Orchard Place. Responding officers located a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had been struck by gunfire.

The teen was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, News 8 received a statement that was sent to the community of Hillhouse High School regarding the teen’s passing. He was a junior at the school.

“We are saddened to share the unexpected passing of a Hillhouse High School junior. The school crisis team has been activated to support students and staff as needed. We extend our condolences to the family and friends at this time. For the family’s privacy, we are not naming the student in this release. Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Please be assured that the Hillhouse staff, cares about you and the feelings you may be experiencing at this time. Please reach out for support as we go through this difficult time.” New Haven Public School officials

The teen’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is being asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.