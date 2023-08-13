GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoreline Jewish Festival was in Guilford Sunday for the 17th year.

This event is organized by Chabad on the Shoreline. Festival-goers had the chance to listen to all different types of Jewish music, try homemade kosher food, and there were arts and crafts for the kids.

More then 70 volunteers from the Guilford area put this together. The organizers say this was a way they can bring Judaism to the public.

“It’s both something for the Jewish community to express their identity but also it’s opening for people to be able to explore, taste, enjoy, study a little and make some new friends,” said Rabbi Yossi Yasse.

Kids made horns at the festival, which the organizers say they can use on Rosh Hashanah, which is a month away.