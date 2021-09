NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eighteen New Haven students are in quarantine after three were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

New Haven Public Schools reports this week one student at Davis Street Magnet School, one student at Edgewood Magnet School, and one student at Beecher Magnet School were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

In total, 18 students were quarantined for exposure: 9 students at Davis, three at Edgewood, and six at Beecher.