WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Dec. 17 that left a 22-year-old man dead, according to police.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremy Rivera of Waterbury was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of felony murder, murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree robbery.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Kenyon Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found 22-year-old Jordan Robinson of Waterbury lying in the road unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rivera is being held on a $3 million bond and is expected in court on Friday.

