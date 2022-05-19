HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old has been arrested by Hamden police for a fatal drive-by shooting that took place in May of 2021.

Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, of New Haven, was taken into custody for the murder of Semajo Reddick, 18, officials stated Thursday.

Reddick, a Hamden resident, was in a parking lot on the 200 block of Circular Drive when the shooting took place. He was rushed to the hospital, police said, where he later died from his injuries.

Official reports stated that this was not a random shooting and that Reddick was an intended target. The reports do not state why, however.

When Reed was arrested, officers said he was in the custody at the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. Now, he is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Reed is being held on a $2,000,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055. Callers may remain anonymous, officials said.