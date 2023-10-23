ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was charged on Friday for his alleged involvement in a shooting last month in Ansonia, according to police.

Police said 18-year-old Silas Dedrick of Ansonia was involved in a shooting on Sept. 17. on Rockwood Avenue. According to police, while Dedrick was holding a gun he attempted to intervene in a fight between a 47-year-old relative and her boyfriend.

Police said there was a struggle with the gun, and the 47-year-old was shot once in the arm.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital and treated for the injury. Police said the firearm in the shooting had no serial number or identifying markings.

Dedrick was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, unlawful discharge and altering the identification marks on a firearm.

He was held a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Oct. 23.