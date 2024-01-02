MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old has been charged with burglarizing an auto repair shop this past April in Milford, according to police.

Milford police responded to a burglary on April 24, 2023, at the Bruneau’s Service Center located at 60 Rowe Avenue. After arriving on scene, police noticed the front door was open, the windows were broken and the cash register was outside the building.

The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau investigated the crime scene and collected evidence.

Eighteen-year-old Rashaan Cherry of Stratford was identified as a suspect in the burglary.

Officers submitted a warrant for his arrest which was issued by Milford Superior Court.

Cherry was taken into custody on Saturday by Bridgeport police and then transferred to the Milford Police Department for the arrest warrant.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

Cherry was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 23.