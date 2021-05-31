18 year-old dead after shooting on Circular Avenue in Hamden, police say

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff, Jason Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18 year-old dead after being shot on Sunday night at Circular Avenue.

Hamden Police responded to shots fired in the area at 9 p.m. on the 200th block and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Police said the 18 year-old victim was given medical assistance and transported to Yale New-Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department, Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Gov. Lamont, Mayor O'Leary attend Memorial Day ceremony to remember 30 Waterbury veterans lost in Vietnam

News /

Campers head to state parks for Memorial Day Weekend

News /

Crews respond to Friday night fire in New Haven scrap yard

News /

'Park connect' free summer shuttle service makes visiting state parks easier

News /

Waterbury veterans build patriotic display on The Green to honor city's fallen service members

News /

Waterbury 11-year-old pens book on her first protest, receives national recognition

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss