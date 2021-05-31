18 year-old dead after shooting on Circular Avenue in Hamden, police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18 year-old dead after being shot on Sunday night at Circular Avenue.

Hamden Police responded to shots fired in the area at 9 p.m. on the 200th block and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Police said the 18 year-old victim was given medical assistance and transported to Yale New-Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department, Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.