WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median, and collided with a guardrail on the left shoulder.

The driver, 18-year-old Rian Andrade from Naugatuck, was transported to Waterbury Hospital by EMS. He later died in the hospital due to his injuries, officials stated.

Route 8 was closed for two hours after the crash as police and other agencies conducted an investigation and crews came to remove the vehicle.

Police said this incident remains under investigation, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Trooper Murphy in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.