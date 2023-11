WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Waterbury, according to police.

The man was dropped off at at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Police said that he was shot in the area of North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.