18-year-old injured after being shot multiple times in New Haven

New Haven
Posted:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old New Haven man is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot multiple times.

According to police, just before 6 p.m., officers were called to George Street and Derby Avenue after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers quickly applied a tourniquet and stopped bleeding to the victim’s upper leg.

Additional emergency responders arrived transported the victim to the hospital. His identity and condition are unknown.

Information about the shooter or what led up to the incident have yet to be released.

Those with information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

New Haven

