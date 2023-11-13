NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old was injured after a shooting Sunday evening in New Haven, according to police.

Police said they received a Shotspotter alert around 4:43 p.m. in the 100 block of Hazel St. They then received a report shortly after about a gunshot victim in the same area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old in the backyard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

During their investigation, police canvassed the area and were able to locate a crime scene and there was ballistic evidence found.

Police said reports of what occurred was conflicting with the evidence found on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department at (203) 946-6304 or call the department’s anonymous tip line at (866) 888- TIPS (8477).

Stay with News 8 for updates.