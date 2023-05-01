WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old and a juvenile were arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car on Monday in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded to the report of a hit and run at 464 Reidville Drive, involving multiple vehicles. Upon arrival, officers located a stolen black Maserati SUV that had been stolen out of Middlebury.

Police said the Maserati crashed into two other vehicles and the two occupants inside fled.

Officers located the suspects shortly after and were both taken into police custody.

The occupants were identified as Rafael Rivera, 18, and a 17-year-old male of Waterbury. Police said both occupants were transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital to treat minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Police believe the stolen Maserati has been linked to other crimes in Waterbury.

Rivera was charged with the following offenses: theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, evading responsibility, evading responsibility, failure to maintain a proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, passing in a no-passing zone and interfering with an officer.

Police said Rivera had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and no bond has been set as of this time.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with the following offenses: theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, interfering with an officer and illegal possession of cannabis.

Police are still investigating the crash.