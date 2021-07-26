18-year-old New Haven man arrested after stealing car, leading PD on foot chase

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested after stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Sunday morning.

Police say, at about 2:46 a.m., they observed a white Nissan Rogue driving recklessly in the East Shore Neighborhood. Police later determined the vehicle was reported stolen.

Officers in the area attempted to stop the white Nissan, but the driver – later identified as 18-year-old Hector Delgado, of New Haven – got out of the car and fled on foot.

During a short foot chase, officers saw Delgado discard a firearm. He was apprehended a short time later and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

Delgado was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a pistol without a permit
  • Weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine
  • Larceny in the second degree
  • Criminal mischief in the third degree
  • Interfering with police
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license
  • Traveling the wrong way on a one-way street

Delgado was held on a $300,000 bond. He appeared in court Monday.

