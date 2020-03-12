18-year-old shot during dispute at basketball court in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday in the Newhallville neighborhood.

According to officials, New Haven police responded to Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street around 5:37 p.m. for a report of gunfire and a fight on a basketball court. Police arrived at the scene and saw an empty court, but learned later the gunshot victim arrived at the Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say the victim is an 18-year-old New Haven resident who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The victim is in stable condition.

Investigators learned the victim was shot following a dispute at the basketball court. The crime scene at the basketball court has since been cleared and the area reopened.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Check back to WTNH.com and the free News 8 app for updates.