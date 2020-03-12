18-year-old shot during dispute at basketball court in New Haven

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday in the Newhallville neighborhood.

According to officials, New Haven police responded to Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street around 5:37 p.m. for a report of gunfire and a fight on a basketball court. Police arrived at the scene and saw an empty court, but learned later the gunshot victim arrived at the Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say the victim is an 18-year-old New Haven resident who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The victim is in stable condition.

Investigators learned the victim was shot following a dispute at the basketball court. The crime scene at the basketball court has since been cleared and the area reopened.

Police are continuing their investigation.

