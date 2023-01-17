NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night.

The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.

At the scene, officers located the man who had been shot and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to reach out to the NHPD at (203) 946-6304 or by submitting a tip anonymously at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.