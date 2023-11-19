NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police.

New Haven PD responded to a call of shots fired in the Downes St. area at 8:21 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene they located a young man with multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

The young man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Following further investigations NHPD were told that a vehicle was seen leaving the scene after gunshots were heard.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information that could help identify the shooters is encouraged to call New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304 or the Anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).