19-year-old injured after shooting in Yale-New Haven Hospital St. Raphael’s Campus area

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday that has left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital St. Raphael’s Campus for a report of a shooting on Monday at 10:17 p.m. Police say the victim was identified as a 19-year-old man from New Haven and determined his injuries to be non-life threatening.

New Haven Police located a crime scene in the area of Chapel Street at Kensington Street. No other information was given or if the crime scene is connected to Monday’s shooting.

No word on the location of a suspect.

