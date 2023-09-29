NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday for his involvement in an armed robbery at a North Haven gas station last year, according to the United States District Attorney of Connecticut.

Court documents show that investigators identified a person who allegedly committed a series of armed robberies and a carjacking in late June and early July of 2022. An investigation show that 19-year-old Robert Smith of New Haven assisted the people who committed a robbery at a Shell Gas Station at 195 State Street on July 6.

Officials said Smith pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the carrying, using and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime or violence.