WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two additional people have been arrested in connection to a former West Haven town employee being accused of defrauding the city for more than $630,000 in federal COVID relief money.

On Friday, two additional people were arrested in connection to the case.

According to court documents, John Trasacco was charged in connection to the case. The court documents revealed that Trasacco was a resident of West Haven and formed L & H Company, LLC as well as JIL Sanitation Solutions, LLC.

Court documents revealed that from in or about January 2021 until in or about November 2021, in Connecticut and elsewhere, DiMassa and Trasacco knowingly with the intent to defraud, agreed with each other to commit wire fraud.

The court documents said that DiMassa and Trasacoo defrauded the City of West Haven by taking money designated for the benefits of the citizens of the city for their own use by billing West Haven for COVID-related services that were never provided.

As part of the scene, DiMassa included charges for goods and services that were never received by West Haven, including thousands of units of PPE, HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID supplies for the Board of Education, and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings. The fraudulent invoices caused the City of West Haven to issue five checks totaling approximately $431,982 to Trasacco.

The second arrest was of Lauren Knox, who is reported to be DiMassa’s wife. Court records show that DiMassa and Knox submitted multiple requests for payment from the City of West Haven for services related to a Youth Violence Prevention Program and for Youth Violence COVID-19 Associated Expenses. The invoices were for charges of in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, wi-fi assistance for low/moderate-income families, counseling services, license fees, a fall youth clinic, meals, support group supplies, equipment rental, and youth clinic support group.

The court documents state that the checks would be made out to Knox and a portion would be deposited into her personal bank account. On one occasion, Knox deposited the entire proceeds from a check into her personal bank account.

During the period charged in the indictment, Knox received sixteen checks totaling approximately $147,776.10.

In October, former Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa of West Haven was arrested on a federal complaint for allegedly defrauding the City of West Haven for $636,783.70. DiMassa, 30, resigned from his position of administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council just days later.

DiMassa allegedly formed Compass Investment Group, LLC with another person in January 2021. Beginning in February, federal prosecutors said Compass Investment Group, LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its ‘COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed.

Federal prosecutors also allege DiMassa made several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group, LLC bank account, some of which were made just before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at Mohegan Sun Casino.

A few weeks after DiMassa’s arrest, a second West Haven City Hall employee, John Bernardo was arrested in connection to the case. He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in connection to an investigation of the use of COVID relief funds in the city, according to the Department of Justice.

Bernardo, 65, was a housing specialist with the Community Development Administration in West Haven.

According to the DOJ, DiMassa and Bernardo formed Compass Investment Group, LLC together.

Earlier this month, News 8 obtained documents that reveal that more than $182,000 of the City of West Haven’s money went to two women linked to DiMassa. The documents show that he signed off on the payment vouchers in 2020 and 2021 to Knox and to Erika Pocock, a former Senate Republican staffer, and online boutique owner.

According to the documents, Knox and Pocock were paid for a variety of services. Knox was paid for a youth violence prevention program and billed the city for PPE, counseling, and staffing costs. Invoices from Pocock show charges for hand sanitizer, tote bags, face masks, and vaccine cardholders.

DiMassa faces one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years.

