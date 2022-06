WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a child, were pulled from a house fire in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said firefighters rescued an adult man, an adult woman, and a child from the three-story house on 3rd Street.

Emergency crews performed CPR on all three before they were taken to a hospital, fire officials said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.