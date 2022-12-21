NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven emergency crews responded to a second-alarm structure fire on Howard Avenue early on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 12:30 a.m. in the Hill Section of Howard Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy blaze coming from a two-and-a-half-story, two-family home.

According to initial reports, a resident was trapped on the second floor of the building, but they were evacuated by emergency crews. Several other occupants were transported to Yale Hospital for smoke-related concerns.

Crews said the flames were under control around 2 a.m. Fire officials are still on the scene attempting to determine a cause for the blaze, and Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

There is no word yet on the condition of the families involved in the fire.