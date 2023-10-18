MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in Meriden, according to police.

Police responded around 1:02 p.m. to the area of 465 Crown St. The Officer learned that a man, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Echevarria, met an unknown man in the parking lot. Echevarria then fired a round at the man who at the time was fleeing in a vehicle.

Echevarria then fled on foot into Crown Village and handed off the gun to another man, identified as 23-year-old Elshaddai Morris, before they both entered building 9 in the complex.

While officers were on the scene, Echevarria and Morris exited the building and were taken into custody. Police said officers were involved in a brief police pursuit with one of the suspects before taking him into custody.

Elshaddai Morris mug
Elshaddai Morris
Christopher Echevarria mug
Christopher Echevarria

Echevarria is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Morris is facing charges of criminal Possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, violation of a protective order and interfering with police. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.