MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in Meriden, according to police.

Police responded around 1:02 p.m. to the area of 465 Crown St. The Officer learned that a man, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Echevarria, met an unknown man in the parking lot. Echevarria then fired a round at the man who at the time was fleeing in a vehicle.

Echevarria then fled on foot into Crown Village and handed off the gun to another man, identified as 23-year-old Elshaddai Morris, before they both entered building 9 in the complex.

While officers were on the scene, Echevarria and Morris exited the building and were taken into custody. Police said officers were involved in a brief police pursuit with one of the suspects before taking him into custody.

Elshaddai Morris Christopher Echevarria

Echevarria is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit assault first-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Morris is facing charges of criminal Possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, violation of a protective order and interfering with police. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.