EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested after shoplifting and ramming into a police cruiser in East Haven Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Snipes on Foxon Road in East Haven around 11:28 a.m.

Police then found the suspect vehicle in the area of Bradley Street and Bellman Street. When officers began to move in on the vehicle, however, the suspects went into reverse and hit one of the cruisers.

According to police, the suspects continued to ram into cruisers when officers boxed them in.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Nelson Vidro Mugshot (Source: East Haven Police) Nadine Inorio Mugshot (Source: East Haven Police)

The driver was later identified as 45-year-old Nelson Vidro of Torrington. He was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree

Interfering with an officer

Assault on police

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Failure to carry insurance card

Reckless driving

Failure to obey officer signal

Operating with a suspended license

Vidro already had 18 arrest warrants issued at the time, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court in New Haven on 1/4/2024.

The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Nadine Inorio of West Haven. Inorio was charged with:

Larceny in the fifth degree

Interfering with an officer

Conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree

Inorio was held on a $2,500 bond and appeared in court in New Haven on 1/4/2024.