EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested after shoplifting and ramming into a police cruiser in East Haven Wednesday, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Snipes on Foxon Road in East Haven around 11:28 a.m.
Police then found the suspect vehicle in the area of Bradley Street and Bellman Street. When officers began to move in on the vehicle, however, the suspects went into reverse and hit one of the cruisers.
According to police, the suspects continued to ram into cruisers when officers boxed them in.
The suspects were eventually taken into custody.
The driver was later identified as 45-year-old Nelson Vidro of Torrington. He was charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree
- Interfering with an officer
- Assault on police
- Reckless endangerment in the first degree
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Failure to carry insurance card
- Reckless driving
- Failure to obey officer signal
- Operating with a suspended license
Vidro already had 18 arrest warrants issued at the time, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court in New Haven on 1/4/2024.
The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Nadine Inorio of West Haven. Inorio was charged with:
- Larceny in the fifth degree
- Interfering with an officer
- Conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree
Inorio was held on a $2,500 bond and appeared in court in New Haven on 1/4/2024.