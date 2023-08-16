Waterbury police said Maki Mazon was shot in his chest on July 31 in the area of Blue Trail and Newport Drive.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face multiple charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Waterbury.

Police said Maki Mazon was shot in his chest on July 31 in the area of Blue Trail and Newport Drive. He died from his injuries on Aug. 8, according to police.

Authorities arrested and charged 23-year-old James Davis, of Bridgeport, and 26-year-old Ronald Scott, of Waterbury, for their alleged involvement in the homicide.

Davis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability of another – murder, first-degree assault, and various firearms-related charges. He was also served with a warrant for his alleged role in a previous shots fired incident and charged with first-degree criminal attempt at assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and various firearms-related charges.

Scott is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and various firearm-related charges. He was also charged for his alleged role in a previous shots fired incident and charged with conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree criminal liability of another – assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal of possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Davis is being held on a $3.5 million bond, and Scott is being held on a $6 million bond.