2 arrests made following shooting, police pursuit in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two New Haven men were arrested on several charges after a shooting and police pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Police say that the incident began just after 2:30 a.m., when a patrol officer heard gunfire on Howard Avenue in the Hill neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert also indicated that there was gunfire in the area of Howard Street and First Street.

According to police, the officer then spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed from the area of the gunfire, so the officer began to pursue that car.

The pursuit went through several New Haven streets, with other officers joining, before ending in the Fair Haven section of the city, when the car turned onto Fox Street which is a dead end.

Police then detained both occupants. The passenger, 30-year-old Kenneth McCauley, allegedly had two loaded handguns in his pants, and the driver, 31-year-old Troy Mitchell, allegedly had a bullet in his sweatshirt pocket.

Around the time of this incident, a gunshot victim from Howard Avenue was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. That victim is a 32-year-old man who remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Neither McCauley nor Mitchell have been charged in the shooting.

McCauley was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, and a domestic violence arrest warrant. He was held on $310,000 bond.

Mitchell was charged with criminal possession of ammunition, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit and additional motor vehicle violations. He was held on $300,000 bond.

Both men appeared in Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.