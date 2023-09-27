EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two brothers were arrested after an armed robbery occurred Tuesday at a smoke shop that police said was illegally selling marijuana.

Photo from East Haven Police Department. Anthony Longo, 20, pictured on the left and Ronnie Longo, 21, pictured on the right.

Police said that at 4:05 p.m. the East Haven Public Safety Dispatch Center responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at Planet ZAZA Smoke Shop.

The call came from a store employee who reported that two men, one holding a knife and the other holding a machete, robbed the store and fled westbound on Foxon Road toward New Haven.

Police were able to run after and arrest the two men.

The suspects were identified as brothers Anthony Longo, 20, of North Branford, and Ronnie Longo, 21. Police have not said what area Ronnie Longo resides in.

According to police, the two brothers entered the store and attempted to buy something using a credit card that was declined.

Video surveillance showed the pair trying to leave the store while still in possession of the items they did not purchase. Police said that several store employees followed them, causing a fight in the parking lot.

The brothers escaped after Ronnie Longo pulled out a knife and swung it at one of the employees, according to police.

But, police said that the brothers returned to the store a few moments later. This time, Ronnie Longo was holding a large machete and chased an employee who was holding store merchandise around the parking lot.

Officials said the employee then dropped the bag of merchandise. Ronnie Longo picked it up and fled the scene, for the second time.

Officers spotted the two suspects near 940 Foxon Road and began chasing them.

Police said they caught Anthony Longo right away, but Ronnie Longo led officers in a foot pursuit through several backyards, and an officer later found him hiding in a wooded area near 21 Michael St.

A K-9 partner found Ronnie Longo’s machete a short distance from where he was arrested, according to police.

Ronnie Longo is being charged with the following:

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon

Second-degree breach of peace

Interfering/resisting arrest

Sixth-degree larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree

Second-degree threatening

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree criminal attempt of assault

Anthony Longo is being charged with the following:

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon

Second-degree breach of peace

Interfering/resisting arrest

Sixth-degree larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree

Third-degree assault

Ronnie Longo was held on a $50,000 bond and Anthony Longo was held on a $5,000 bond. Both suspects remained in police custody until they were transported to court Wednesday morning.

Police officers also said that they had been to the smoke shop before to inspect reports of illegal marijuana products.

The first inspection police conducted at Planet ZAZA was on May 15. This inspection revealed that the store was illegally selling THC products without proper licensing as a marijuana dispensary, which resulted in the arrests of two employees, according to police.

A second inspection was conducted on Sept. 5 which revealed that the same THC products were still being sold, according to police. Both times, officers said they seized a large amount of THC products from the store including gummies, vapes, edibles and flower marijuana.