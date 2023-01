NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed I-91 South in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The Connecticut DOT noted that two left lanes are closed from this incident.

Officials have not stated whether or not there are injuries at the scene.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions: