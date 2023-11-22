WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested two suspects in a narcotics investigation on Tuesday in Waterbury, authorities said.

State police detectives conducted a domestic highway enforcement operation at 9 a.m. in greater Waterbury. Undercover detectives observed multiple suspected narcotics transactions and several instances of suspicious activity.

The detectives relayed the observations to uniformed troopers who conducted motor vehicle stops and searches. More than 70 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of “crack cocaine” and 70 grams of heroin/fentanyl that was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.

Undercover officers who were in the area of Pleasant and Baldwin streets in Waterbury observed a silver Acura MDX stop on the side of the road. The officers then stopped the car in the area of Baldwin and East Main Street.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Carlos Rivera, 38, and the passenger was identified as Lisbett Trinidad, 33. Trinidad was seen trying to hide something in her purse.

The two occupants were asked to exit the car. Trinidad was seen throwing a bag of suspected narcotics into bushes nearby. Officers retrieved the bag, which was determined to contain suspected fentanyl.

Two individuals were taken into custody and arrested after the operation and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury.

Trinidad was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering, sale of narcotics and interfering with police.

Rivera was charged with possession with narcotics, intent to sell, misuse of a registration plate, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Rivera and Trinidad both posted $10,000 bonds and are scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 13 at Waterbury Superior Court.