CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Two correctional officers were assaulted on Friday afternoon at the Cheshire Correctional Institution, according to officials.

The AFSCME Local 387 union said the correctional officers were allegedly attacked by an inmate during a cell inspection. The inmate allegedly became angry when the officers found and confiscated contraband in the cell.

The officers attempted to restrain the inmate when he allegedly injured the correctional officers.

Officials said both correctional officers sustained injuries to their arms and hands. One of the officers also suffered an injury to the neck.

“As we correctional staff continue to endure violent assaults and sustain at times life-threatening injuries, the legislature continues to sit on their hands and do nothing. Our union is repeating, once again, our calls for immediate action before lives are lost,” AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard said.

News 8 has reached out to the Connecticut Department of Corrections regarding the incident.