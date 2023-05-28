MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after one drove the wrong way on I-84 causing a head-on collision early Sunday morning in East Middlebury, report state police.

Leticia Dourado, 23 from Waterbury, was driving east on I-84 near Exit 17 at 3:09 a.m., according to police. Mathew Marquis, 45 from Woodbury, was headed west on I-84 at the same time, traveling on the wrong side of the highway.

Their two vehicles had a head-on collision. Both Leticia Dourado and Mathew Marquis were killed in the crash.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone that witnessed or has information relating to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Thomas at (203) 267-2200 or Peter.Thomas@ct.gov.