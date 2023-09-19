BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A father and daughter were able to escape a house fire Tuesday evening in Branford.

The fire started at about 6:15 p.m. on Totoket Road, according to officials.

“It’s a good lesson for people to understand the speed for which fire spreads,” Branford Fire Chief Thomas Mahoney said. “They were both sitting two rooms away from the fire and just outside the house, but by the time they smelt smoke, investigated and were able to go in, he said he saw a small fire and by the time he grabbed the extinguisher, it was already well beyond his control.

The father was able to get out by using the stairs. He then grabbed a ladder to help his daughter off the second floor deck. He received minor burns.

A cause of the fire has not been announced.