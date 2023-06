NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters were injured while fighting a blaze at 387 Sherman Ave in New Haven on Saturday night.

The three-story building was engulfed in heavy flames. A third alarm was called for the fire.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. and the fire was under control at 1 a.m.

Four adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.

The two injured firefighters were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where their condition is unknown.