A house caught fire on July 31, 2023, on Orange Street in New Haven. (Credit: New Haven Emergency Operations)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters received minor injuries rescuing dogs from Monday afternoon fire in New Haven.

Firefighters initially responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Orange Street. The fire had been knocked down at about 2:50 p.m.

Officials think the fire started in the kitchen. No one was home at the time.