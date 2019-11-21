Man, woman found dead in bedroom of Waterbury condo

New Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterbury are investigating are two people were found dead in a condo Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Perkins Avenue for a welfare check after a woman did not show up for work.

Upon entry, police found a man and a woman dead in a bedroom.

Officers said it appears the pair died from gunshot wounds. A handgun was found at the scene.

The identities of the pair have not yet been released.

Reports indicate the woman’s employer and sister requested welfare checks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

